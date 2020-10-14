Raychel Youngblood

The Shawnee News-Star

Raychel Ann (Honeycutt) Youngblood, 78, of Shawnee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Raychel was born on Sept. 21, 1942, in Shawnee to the late Ray and Anna Mae Honeycutt. She attended Meeker Public Schools and graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University with a degree in Education. Besides spending time with her family, Raychel loved teaching, especially her students in the ESL program in Crete, Nebraska. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching any game, especially baseball.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a son, Ray Youngblood; a daughter, Denise Henning; and a son-in-law, Tim Henning.

She is survived by her son and daughters-in-law: Todd and Laurie Youngblood and Kendra Youngblood: grandchildren; Corbin Youngblood and wife Kaila, Colton Youngblood, Bryan Henning, Matthew Henning, Kade Youngblood, Addyson Hubel, great-granddaughter: Kaila Youngblood; brother and sister-in-law: Hal and Mary Ann Honeycutt.

Raychel’s family would like to thank Belfair of Shawnee for the incredible care they have given Raychel for the past six years.

A private graveside service will be held and is under the direction of Walker Funeral Service in Shawnee.

Family and friends are invited to view Raychel and sign her register book at Walker Funeral Service Sunday, Oct. 18, from 1 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local food bank and/or a family in need.