The Shawnee News-Star

Harold O. Parsons of Seminole passed away on Oct. 13, 2020, at the age of 94.

Harold was born on Sept. 10, 1926, in Paden. He was the son of Thomas Herald and Hattie (Davis) Parsons. He grew up in the Vanzant area.

He was a proud graduate of Prairie Valley High School. Following his high school graduation, Harold served his country during World War II. Harold was a long time farmer and rancher. He spent many hours tending to the crops that supported he and his family. He loved being a farmer. He had many years of experience and loved to share that with other farmers, even if they didn’t talk farming like they used to.

Harold was also a loving husband, father and grandfather. He married his loving wife, Donna Mae (Day) Parsons on Nov. 22, 1958, and were happily married until she passed on May 18, 2007. The couple had three children, five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Harold will be greatly missed by many.

Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna Mae Parsons, his parents, one son, Tommy McAnally and by all of his brothers and sisters.

He is survived by two daughters, Patricia “Pat” Hand and her husband Richard and Teresa Steffy and her husband Allen; grandchildren, Derek Hand and his wife, Emily, Anthony McAnally and his wife, Kimberly, Justin Steffy and his wife, Jamie, Jessica Vroome and her husband, Kyle and Darrin Hand and his wife, Tori; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Hand, Eelon Hand, Brooklyn Hand, Cassie McAnally, Kimberlynn McAnally, Gunner McAnally, Greyson Vroome, Madelyn Vroome, Beckett Vroome, Everee Hand, Alexis Hand and Adeline Hand. Harold is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A private burial is scheduled at Little Cemetery and a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague. An online guestbook is available at www.parksbrothers.net.