The Shawnee News-Star

Courtney Lee, age 26 of Shawnee, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Shawnee.

Services will be Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in St. Louis, Oklahoma. Brandon Leslie officiating.

Courtney was born March 24, 1994, in Shawnee to David Gregg and Leslie (Barneck) Gregg.

She graduated from Asher High School.

She married Jared Lee in 2015.

She is preceded in death by grandparents: Robert and Linda Gregg; grandfather: Ormal (Dee) Wilkerson and a daughter: Mia Dawn Lee.

She is survived by her husband, Jared Lee; son, Ian Lee; mother: Leslie and Gerald Huff; father, David Gregg; grandmother, Diana Wilkerson; mother-in-law, Pamela Rogers; a brother, Derrick and Shayla Gregg; sister-in-law, Jenna Lee; sister-in-law, Heather Newsom; aunt, Brandy Gregg; uncle, Robert Gregg; step-brother and sister, Brad and Stevanie Huff; step-brother and sister, Brady and Josie Huff; cousins, Ryan Gregg and Amanda; uncle, William Leslie Barneck II; and many other cousins and close friends.