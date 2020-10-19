The Shawnee News-Star

Caroline Mindedahl Manning, 76, was born May 11, 1944, at St. Margaret’s Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas. Her eternal life with Jesus began on Oct. 16, 2020, at her home in McLoud since 1983, after a 20-year battle with heart disease and diabetes.

She was the first child born to Anders and Lois Mindedahl.

She is survived by her husband, Winston L. Manning of 56 years; daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Bryan Holloman of Clarksville, Tennessee; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Christopher and Avelina Manning of Norman; and Timothy and Lori Manning of Boise, Idaho; 10 grandchildren, Tad Holloman, Hayden Manning, Benjamin Holloman; Ron Manning, Kaylee Manning, Peter Manning, Emma Leigh Holloman, David Manning, Heidi Holloman, and Daphne Manning; three sisters and two brothers-in-law; Andrea and Dennis Schrader, Suzi and Butch Wade, Marsha Mindedahl; and numerous friends and relatives.

Caroline was fully dedicated to her church “family” including the bus ministry and gym church members at Liberty Baptist Church of Shawnee.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother and five grandchildren who miscarried.

Caroline received Christ as her Savior at 11 years old and has been serving Him ever since. She started teaching Bible lessons to Sunday school children at age 15. She was the first in her family to graduate from college. She then taught children for about 16 years in public and Christian schools. She became proficient at teaching phonics reading to children and adults. She also contributed an article to the Kansas Association of Teachers of Mathematics.

Since professional teaching, Caroline has spent major time, effort and prayer in support of the bus and gym church hand in hand with her husband’s ministry. Together they were in bus ministry since 1971 and at Liberty Baptist Church since 1997.

Public visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19, and 9 a.m., to service time on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday Oct. 20, at Liberty Baptist Church with Phil Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.