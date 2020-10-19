The Shawnee News-Star

Lloyd Glenn Melot of Tecumseh passed Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in his home. He was 93.

Born on Main Street in Tecumseh on July 25, 1927, Glenn grew up in the teeth of the Great Depression as the son of farmers Vernon and Mary Melot, an experience that imbued in him a lifelong commitment to the value of hard work and providing for his family.

He met his best friend, Dolores Ann Sparkman, in the late 1940s and they were married on April 6, 1951. They made their home in Tecumseh and were fixtures at the academic and athletic events of their three children. A graduate of Tecumseh High School, Glenn attended Oklahoma Baptist University before embarking on a long career in the federal government in surplus property disposal at Tinker Air Force Base. He was never happier than during the long hours traversing the family’s acreage on the west side of Tecumseh, where he raised cattle and built and improved numerous structures.

After his retirement, he and Dolores enjoyed regular jaunts to antique stores and estate sales to stock a variety of collections, including a large set of cabinet stereos stored in his workshop and employed to play records of such favorites as Patsy Cline and Glenn Miller.

Glenn is survived by his three children, Cindy (Ted) Belshe of Tecumseh; Tracy (Christy) Melot of Shawnee and Derek Melot of Lansing, Mich.; a brother, Alva Melot of Tecumseh; grandchildren Dallas Belshe of Tecumseh, Ted Belshe IV of Tecumseh, Matthew (Miracle) Melot of Earlsboro and Stephen (Hannah) Melot of Lakewood, Colo.; great-grandchildren Keren Batterton, Linsey Batterton, Ryan Batterton, Ted Belshe V, Asher Belshe, Olivia Seals and Elisabeth Melot; nieces and nephews Clarice Melot, Hilton Melot, Pierre Melot, Judi Melot and Michelle Melot Sigman; and numerous extended family.

Glenn was preceded in death by his wife Dolores; a brother, Raymond Melot; a granddaughter, Chasity Batterton; a son-in-law, Jesse Melot; and a grandson-in-law, Michael Batterton.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Tecumseh High School Alumni Association.

A private, graveside service for family members will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.