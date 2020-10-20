The Shawnee News-Star

Charles Ray McWhorter was born April 25, 1934, in Jones, Oklahoma, to Paul Timothy and Ruby Ruth (Baze) McWhorter. He left this earthly life on Sunday morning, Oct. 18, 2020, in Shawnee at the age of 86.

The oldest of five brothers, Ray attended Sunflower and Wellston Schools, where he graduated with the class of 1952, excelling in both basketball and baseball.

On June 18, 1955, he married the love of his life, Shirley Ann Pool, in Chandler. They made their home in Warwick, raising their son and daughter, Mike and Cathy.

Throughout his life, Ray enjoyed fishing, coaching little league baseball, watching baseball, and gunsmithing. He and Shirley were always present at any sports or music event where their children and grandchildren were involved. He enjoyed traveling to the Ozark Folk Festival year after year. He attended Trinity Baptist Church in Wellston. Ray was a faithful employee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, where he retired after 34 years of service as a maintenance supervisor.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Bob, Richard, Larry and Leslie.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Shirley of the home; son, Mike McWhorter and wife Kim of Chandler; daughter, Cathy and husband Keith Stingley of Wellston; four grandchildren, Brett McWhorter of Chandler, Erin and Rusty Hall of Choctaw, Lauren and Ben Bickford of Bixby, Megan and Josh Kardatzke of Midwest City; seven great-grandchildren, Cannon, Hudson, Jayden and Leighton Hall, Luke and Briar Bickford, June Kardatzke; sister-in-law, Cecelia McWhorter of Oklahoma City; along with other family and friends.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Star Valley Cemetery in Chandler under the direction of Lehman Funeral Home of Wellston and Reverend Lane Buckley officiated.