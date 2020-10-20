Gary Stephen Andrew Benton

The Shawnee News-Star

Gary Benton—a man dearly beloved and already greatly missed—passed away Oct. 17, 2020. He was 69.

Born on Aug. 16, 1951, in Shawnee to Mr. and Mrs. Oliver P. Benton, Gary was one of six children raised with a solid work ethic and attention to being present for those he loved.

Gary and his loving wife Marilynn had just recently celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary. Gary was a devoted husband, full of humor and immense love for his wife and two sons Stephen Benton and Jeffrey Benton.

An avid lover of trains, he worked for the Rock Island Railroad for many years. He eventually began working at General Motors and retired after 31 years with the company.

He was happiest playing music with his boys, tinkering with his model train collection, building furniture for his wife or completing a project with his hands. He could jimmie a solution to anything that was broken and was always ready to cheer on his Oklahoma Sooners!

Gary will be remembered for his quiet nature and warm smile, his teasing jokes followed by one of the greatest laughs you’ve ever heard, his unfailing work ethic, his dedication to his wife and children, his willingness to always step in and help his family or friends where he could and most of all his love for Jesus. He knew that it is by grace alone that one finds salvation. We, as a family, rejoice in knowing that we will see him again because of the hope he had in Jesus.

His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring wife, Marilynn Benton and his two sons Stephen (Kandra) Benton and Jeffrey (Haregweyn) Benton. His five granddaughters, Alysa, Kate, Layla, Nora and Hasete, will love and miss their ‘Poppy’ always. He will also be remembered by his siblings and extended family Micahel Benton, Denice Guerin, Marianne Runyon, Susan Bowlan, Kimberly May, Lou Ellen Minyard, Lori Minyard , Randall Minyard and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. in the Resthaven Chapel.