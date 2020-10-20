The Shawnee News-Star

Louis C. Brown, 95, passed away on Oct. 17, 2020, in Meeker.

Louis was born on May 10, 1925, in Meeker to Malcolm and Leola (Flowers) Brown. He attended Valley View School in the Meeker area.

Louis and his wife Rosemary were married Jan. 12, 1943. They spent 77 years together and lived their entire lives in the Meeker area, raising four sons who gave them eight grandchildren.

Louis served as a deacon at Morning Star Baptist Church for many years and was a member of Mammoth Baptist Church in Meeker. He worked for many years at Lewis Manufacturing, located in Meeker. He also had a dairy farm operation for many years in the Jacktown area.

Louis will be remembered by many for his service to God, his community, his family, and his many friends.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David Brown; brothers, SW (Dub) Brown, and RJ Brown; sisters, Nora Brown, Marie Lowe, Veda Warren, and Betty Loman.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rosemary Brown; sons, Dwain Brown and his wife, Susan, Roger Brown and his wife, Karen, and Dick Brown and his wife, Linda; two sisters, Juanita Laughlin and Carolyn Johnson; and his grandchildren, Valerie (Brown) McAnally, Eric and Traci Brown, David Brown Jr., Jon and Felicia Brown, Rian and Tanya Brown, Brent and Stephanie Brown, Randi (Brown) and Jason Avery, and Dustin and Jennifer Brown.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Mammoth Baptist Church building fund.

Graveside services for Louis will be at 2 p.m., Oct. 22, at New Hope Cemetery, Meeker.

Visitation will be Wednesday evening, Oct. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Prague.

Services are in the care of Parks Brothers Funeral Service, Prague.