Ted Heath, 74, died Oct. 17, 2020, at Wolfe Living Center in Harrah after a battle with declining health, COVID-19 and pneumonia.

He graduated from Pauls Valley High School in 1965 and soon after served with distinction in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. In 1976, he graduated from the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science as Funeral Director. Many ask why you pick mortuary services as a career? His was a calling to pay respects to the dead after serving in and surviving the Vietnam War. He interned at Stufflebean Funeral Home in Pauls Valley and worked for Roesch-Walker Funeral Home in Shawnee. He worked there along-side a cast of interesting characters, whom he and his family loved dearly. In 1980 he started working for General Motors OKC and retired in 2007 when the plant closed.

Ted is survived by the mother of his children, Teresa Curry Southard and his two children, Tiffany Barrett, husband Jack of Shawnee and Tammy Fowler, husband Art of Texas. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Jackson and Katherine Barrett, Jonathan, Olivia and Rachel Fowler.

He is preceded in the death by his loving mother, Fannie Rhodes Heath, father Toland “Dolly” Heath and brother Fred Heath.

A small private service will be held later where his ashes will be buried with his mother at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Pauls Valley. He lost his mother at the age of 20 and loved her more than anyone in his life. He might not have remembered his children by sight or sound in the last year but show him a picture of Fannie and recall was clear as a bell.

His family asks that you reach out to those in need of love, compassion and friendship. Love your neighbor as yourself and above all love yourself. We want to thank everyone along the journey that cared for Ted. Thank you to Evaughna Johnson and the staff of Wolfe Living Center in Harrah. Your love and compassion were felt and that’s what makes Wolfe Living feel like family. Thank you to the staff at Alliance Health Midwest for the wonderful care and to Valir Hospice for providing dignity and comfort in his final days. A special shout out to Larry Trice, a true friend, indeed. The breakfast crew, Joe, Larry, Jerry, Randy and Chuck, in which you all demonstrated great kindness and friendship to Ted through dark times and bright. Richard Rozelle for his friendship, homebuilding and helping maintain the property when Ted needed help. Thank you all.