The Shawnee News-Star

Bobby Glen Cox, 89, of Dale, passed peacefully into his eternal life in Heaven on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Bob was the third born son of John Wesley and Leona Bell (Austell) Cox in Hydro, Oklahoma. He was born July 4, 1931.

Bob was a member of the Oklahoma National Guard. He spent his adult life working as a farmer/rancher/entrepreneur. He worked in sales at Moorman’s Feed Company for a while. However, his passion was in his farm. He was a longtime peanut farmer. He also farmed wheat and raised cattle. Bob could build or fix just about anything. He was a problem solver who took care of just about anything that came about.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, John and Leona Cox and his brothers and their wives, Raymond and Develya, and Ronald and Thelma Cox.

He is survived by Jenelle, his wife of 66 years, two sons and their wives Bobby and Lyn, Wesley and Connie all of Shawnee. He is survived by four grandsons, Bobby DeWayne of Charlotte, North Carolina, Chris, Cody, and Casey of Shawnee. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, as well as several special friends.

We’d like to say a special thank you to Alicia, Nancy, and Tom, and all of the many others at Belfair who took care of Bob in the last few months. We can’t express how much we appreciate your wonderful care. Also, a special thank you to Ashley at Hospice. We appreciate your care as well.

In lieu of flowers the family has designated Oklahoma Baptist University Baseball, 500 W. University, Shawnee, Ok 74804, which Bob loved to watch so much, as an appropriate donation.

Due to COVID concerns, there will be a private family graveside service at a later time. Visitation at Walker Funeral Service will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 28.