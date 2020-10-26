The Shawnee News-Star

On Oct. 22, 2020, Vanessa Ann Westervelt, loving wife and mother of two boys Connielee Westervelt and Caleb Chyz, went to be with Lord Thursday morning at 9:35 at the young age of 44.

Vanessa was born on March 24, 1976, in DeQueen, Arkansas, to Sonny and Vivian Barnett. Vanessa graduated from Tecumseh High school 1994. She later went on to East Central University in Ada, where she earned a associate's degree in business.

On Dec. 17, 2012, Vanessa was reunited with high school sweetheart Theo McKinney and from that day forth they were inseparable.

Vanessa had a passion for hunting and fishing. She also had a passion for growing flowers, painting various animal skulls and giving them away as gifts. Vanessa enjoyed raising her two corgis Boondock and Athena along with her miniature donkeys she was proud of. Vanessa enjoyed traveling whenever she got the chance to. Vanessa loved going to southeastern Oklahoma where she was raised and especially visiting the bigfoot festival. She was BIG believer in bigfoot and had even seen bigfoot when she was younger. She was an avid music lover and collected butterfly and elephant figurines. Vanessa was known for huge smile and adoring laugh and her care for others that were less fortunate, making sure that they were takin care of to the best of her ability.

Vanessa was preceded in death by her father Sonny Barnett, grandfather Earl Paige, grandfather David Lawrence, grandfather C L Barnett.

She is survived by her husband Theo McKinney, her two sons Connielee Westervelt and Caleb Chyz, her grandmother Vivian Corrine Paige, sisters Lee Ann Barnett and Breanna Barnett, mother Vivian Brownlie and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Evangalistic Center in Shawnee, date to be determined.