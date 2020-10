The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee resident Vernon Thomas McLaughlin, 83, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Shawnee.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, at Tecumseh Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asher Assembly of God, P.O. Box 315, Asher, OK 74826.