The Shawnee News-Star

Jim Clements (Jimbo), of McLoud, passed away peacefully at the age of 71 on Oct. 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born on Feb. 4, 1949, to Charles D. Clements and H. Louise Clements in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Glynda Clements and both of his parents.

He was known for his love of trains, Ford Mustangs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and his home state of Pennsylvania.

Jim served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968-1972 and Air Force Reserve from 1972-1982. After his services, he worked at Tinker Air Force Base until he retired in 1995.

Jim is lovingly remembered by sister Donna Nissel of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania; sister Diane Way and husband Dennis of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania; daughter Rachel Rogers-Dinsmore and husband Chris of Choctaw, Oklahoma; daughter Joanna Liles and husband Jeff of Oklahoma City; son Daniel Clements and wife Lenae of Moore, Oklahoma; daughter Gloria Kassanavoid and husband Robert of McLoud, Oklahoma; daughter Katy Gluck and husband Jeremy of Norman, Oklahoma; and 13 grandchildren.