Nancy Sue Annette Rone, 80, of Tecumseh, passed away Saturday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Harrah.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, at Cooper Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30, at Resthaven Memorial Park in Shawnee with Rev. Chad Brodrick officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

