The Shawnee News-Star

Terrance Michael Annanders, 27 of Macomb, passed away Oct. 10, 2020.

Terrance was born Aug. 6, 1993, to Miranda Kinsey and Charles Black Jr.

Terrance was the kind of person who would light up a room whenever he walked in. He brought laughter, humor and love into people's lives. He enjoyed drawing, cooking and being with family and friends.

Terrance is survived by his parents: Travis and Miranda Kinsey; grandmothers on both sides: Norma Annanders and Colletta Black; sisters and brothers; and cousins, aunts, and uncles.

He was pre-deceased by his grandfather, Raymond Annanders.

Terrance will be greatly missed and loved by all of his family and friends.

Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, at Macomb Senior Citizens Center for a celebration of his life.