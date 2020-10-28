The Shawnee News-Star

Memorial services for Beverly Woodard, 76, of Shawnee, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the Church of Christ, 10th and Bell Street in Shawnee.

Ms. Woodard passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at a Shawnee nursing home.

She was born Aug. 17, 1944, in Ada to Glen and Evelyn McClure Newton.

Ms. Woodard was a phlebotomist for many years and was a member of the Church of Christ all of her life.

Survivors include her children, Randy Blackwell and wife Carolyn, Shawnee, Sherry Passmore, Midwest City, and Christopher Hamner and wife Laine, Columbus, OH; her five grandchildren, Laura Blackwell, Jennifer Blackwell, Brittany Blackwell, Stephanie Salcido and Brittney Henderson; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Maloy and husband Pete, Ada.