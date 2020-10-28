The Shawnee News-Star

Ray Wesley Reid, 90, of Shawnee, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in an Oklahoma City hospital.

Ray, the son of William “Tollie” and Martha Jane (Milburn), was born in Trousdale on Dec. 14, 1929.

Ray proudly served in the U.S. Army.

On June 29, 1957, he married Betty Marie Blalock in Shawnee. Ray worked at Tinker for 25 years as a computer specialist.

Ray was an avid fisherman; he particularly enjoyed going to Lake Eufaula. He was also meticulous with his landscaping, both gardening and maintaining his yard.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Joan Reid, and his brother-in-law, Ken Blalock.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Marie Blalock Reid; daughter, Robin Diane Mikles and Tom; son, Timothy Ray Reid and Sherri Vinyard; grandchildren, Tori and Levi Pfeiffer, Jacy Mikles, Katie Mikles, Jacob Reid, Penny Reid, and Allie Reid; great-grandson, Kingston Pfeiffer; sisters and brother-in-law, Jack and Shirley Sigman, and Corena Price; sister-in-law, Pat Blalock; and many other family and friends.

A graveside service will be Friday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m., at Dale Cemetery with Phil Thompson officiating.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service in Shawnee.