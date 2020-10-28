The Shawnee News-Star

Sam Laffoon, 86, former Oklahoma Highway Patrolman, a loving and devoted father, has been called to Glory.

Sam was born on Oct. 5, 1934, in Konawa to William Jefferson Laffoon and Victoria (Bolton) Laffoon.

Sam was known as a fair and honest man, loved and respected by those his life contacted, family and friends alike.

Sam served in the United State Army earning the Rank of Sergeant; he earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University in Ada before joining the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and serving 20 years from 1962 to 1982. After his retirement he taught classes at Seminole Junior College in Criminal Justice helping build the program, he also started a security company in the Seminole area and became the Chief of Police on Maud before joining the U.S. Marshalls office in Oklahoma City, from which he retired to spend time with family and friends.

Sam was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Cynthia Denise Chandler and his parents and brothers Burt, Vernon, Bill and Gilbert.

Sam was a loving and devoted, husband, father and grandfather and is survived by his adoring wife Marge Laffoon, his two sons; Samuel Laffoon, Jr. and Daniel Laffoon and his wife, Pining. Two step Children Steve and Dawn O’Dell and Kim O’Dell, His grandchildren; Kristen and Kerry Harlin, Kevin and Megan Laffoon, Shawna Laffoon, Christopher and Shannon Chandler, Eric and Danielle Laffoon, Joshua Laffoon, Ashlie Renshaw, Kody Renshaw, and Deborah Cargill, his brother Jim and Bonnie Laffoon and his sister; Lindsey Stump, as well as multiple great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Emerald Hospice of Edmond and the Nurses at the Golden Rule Nursing Home in Shawnee.

Cremation memorial services for Sam will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.

Private family graveside will follow the memorial service at Little Cemetery. Sam Garner of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will officiate at the memorial service.

Services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.