The Shawnee News-Star

James Andrew Lakins, 80, died Oct. 27, 2020.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Oct. 30, at Lighthouse Holiness Church, Prague. Interment will be at Prague Cemetery in Prague.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, at Parks Brothers Funreal Service in Prague.