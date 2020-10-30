The Shawnee News-Star

Darwin Lee Bates, age 61, of Dermott, Arkansas, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at his home in Dermott.

Mr. Bates was born June 16, 1959, in Pawnee, Oklahoma, to the late John Bates and the late Dorothy Mae Sloat Bates.

Mr. Bates is preceded in death by his parents and one sister Elizabeth Bates.

He is survived by one son Dusty Bates; one daughter, Shoshawnna Bates; three brothers Howard (Bonnie) Bates, Ray Bates, and Edwin Bates; one sister Linda Mae (Jason) Knight and four grandchildren: Serenity, Jane, William, and Matilda.

A memorial service will be held at Faith Connections Church, 622 South Park St, Shawnee, OK 74801 Dec. 12, at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are by Bishop-King Funeral Home of Lake Village, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Teen Challenge.