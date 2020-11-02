The Shawnee News-Star

Dean “Nanny” Watson, 89, of Tecumseh, passed from this life Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, and continue through service time with family gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Living Love Christian Center in Shawnee with Reverend Mark Guinn officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Please join the celebration of Dean’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

