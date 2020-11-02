The Shawnee News-Star

Mary E. Gammage, 69, of Macomb, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Tulsa.

Visitation will be noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, and continue through service time.

Service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas, under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

