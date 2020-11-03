The Shawnee News-Star

Franklen Ernest Rivas, 85, Shawnee, resident passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Shawnee.

Franklen was born March 20, 1935, in Pontotoc County near Blue River to A.E. Rivas and Sallie (Carney)Rivas.

Franklen was a tribal member of the Chickasaw Nation, a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 1317 in Shawnee and a 32nd degree Mason of Tecumseh.

Franklen served his country in the United States Air Force in Korea from 1953 to 1957. He attended Capital Institute of Technology for two years for an engineering degree. He was employed for NASA in Houston, Texas, during the time of the Moon Landing. He owned and operated Franklen Construction Company installing underground cable for the first cable company in Shawnee, renovating and building houses for the Native American Tribes and as an independent contractor as a lineman for several telephone companies. He retired in 2009 after a work-related accident and drove Hot Shots part time for two years. He then stopped working for others to take care of his own property, keeping it mowed and trimmed. He took pride in keeping his place looking good.

Franklen is survived by his wife Juanita C. (Hail) Rivas of Shawnee, his son Kris Hail of Tecumseh, one brother Charles Rivas and wife Rani of Wichita, Kansas, one brother-in-law Ricky Keys and Loretta of Shawnee, one sister-in-law Nell Rita Pate of Shawnee, two granddaughters; Laura Lyn Light of Lortin, Virginia, Kristie Hail and her husband Ryan Snyder of Tecumseh, his grandson Dustin Hail of Tecumseh, and two great-granddaughters Grandpa’s baby girl; Amara May Hail and Ryan Hail, Fred Haines, a very special nephew of Wichita, Kansas and a host of other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Lisa Lynn and six brothers and three sisters.

A memorial service to celebrate Franklen’s life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Larry Sparks officiating at the service.

There will be a presentation of a family blanket, followed by a presentation of the Flag, 21 Gun Salute by the VFW Honor Guard Post 1317 of Shawnee and Taps played by John King.

Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole is in charge of Franklen’s Memorial Service.