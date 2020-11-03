The Shawnee News-Star

Jerry Lewis, age 86, passed away on Oct. 30, 2020, in Shawnee.

Jerry’s family was able to respect his wishes of passing away in his own home. His family was

able to say their goodbyes to him as they surrounded him with love and fulfilled his every

earthly need.

Jerry R. Lewis was born on Dec. 11, 1933, to Finis and Opal Lewis in Henrietta, Texas. He was

the second of six children. He attended school at Temple, Oklahoma, and Rosedale, New Mexico, graduating high school in Dale, Oklahoma. While in New Mexico with the family on a wheat farm, Jerry, at age 9, learned the value of hard work by driving a tractor and 8 foot plow.

At the age of 20, Jerry was drafted into the Army and served in Korea. Upon his return, Jerry continued his services at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, retiring after 35 years including his years of service in the Army. He rose to the high supervisory position of GS-16 while being a full time federal employee. Jerry also obtained his B.S. degree in Business from Oklahoma Baptist University.

Jerry married Martha Christian on Dec. 30, 1955. Their daughter Debbie was born in 1956 and son Joseph in 1965.

Following retirement, he raised cattle on his farm in Meeker with Martha at his side. It was during this time that Jerry and Martha became grandparents being known as Mimi and Papa to all of their grandchildren.

Proverbs 17:6 states, “Grandchildren are the crown of the aged.” He delighted in being able to spend time with all his grandchildren.

In 1995 they moved to Shawnee for their Golden Years, where they enjoyed golfing together as members of the Elks Lodge.

Jerry was preceded in death by wife Martha Christian Lewis; his parents Finis and Opal Lewis; his brother J G Lewis; and two sisters, Norma Gayle Evans and Bobbie G Williams.

Jerry is survived by daughter Debbie Lewis of Oklahoma City, and son Joseph Lewis and wife Cindy of Chandler. He is also survived by brother Lloyd Lewis and wife Nelda of Chandler and sister Nettie and husband Don Smith of Olympia, Washington. He is survived by grandchildren Jarred and wife Seleene, Justin, and Courtney; great-granddaughters Clara and Maggie and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry suffered through many years of disease and pain. He fought with a sheer will, bordering on stubbornness, to enjoy life. He loved to have family around the table as he cooked for them. Yet on that beautiful autumn morning, his own earthly will laid aside, did willingly and preparedly, enter the kingdom of his Lord Savior and into the arms of his loved ones who had gone before him.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to DaVita Dialysis, Diane Castro with Abide Home Health, and Rachelle Larson with Elara Caring.

Donations may be made to American Diabetes, 6600 South Yale Unit 1310. Tulsa, Okla. 74136.