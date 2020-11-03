The Shawnee News-Star

Judith Ann Guinn departed from this earthly life on Oct. 29, 2020, at her home in Shawnee.

She was born on Feb. 20, 1936, to Doil and Donna Wilson in Oklahoma City.

Judy was 11 years old when she and her family moved to Payson in March of 1947 where she grew up and attended Meeker schools.

She married Samuel Wayne Guinn on Aug. 2, 1952.

In 1959, they bought a farm north of Shawnee and operated a dairy for 47 years. Judy worked for Wolverine Tube, Tinker AFB and Meeker schools.

She was a member of the First Christian Church, Meeker, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir for many years.

Judy was an accomplished seamstress and hand made many wedding and formal gowns for family and friends. She enjoyed her farm life of milking cows, gardening and raising her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wayne in 2016, an infant granddaughter, granddaughter April Guinn and three brothers, Bert, Danny and Richard Wilson.

She is survived by her children: Janie and David Gallaway of Davis, Cindy and Jerry Martin of Shawnee, Steve and Debbie Guinn of Meeker, Mark and Rhonda Guinn of Meeker, Greg Guinn of Shawnee; grandchildren: Amanda and Lee Henley of Davis, Laura and Phillip Goodin of Davis, Brad Guinn of Meeker, Cody Guinn of Meeker, Danielle and Ty Carver of Paden, Dillon Guinn of Meeker, Luke Guinn of Shawnee; great-grandchildren: Jesse and Emerson Henley of Davis, Isabella and Sawyer Goodin of Davis, Kiyah Guinn of Meeker, Ryder and Sloan Carver of Paden, Cayson Guinn of Meeker; siblings: Diane Manley, Choctaw, Janet Hagar, Meeker, Jo Ann and Milton Dickson, Shawnee, Robert Lee and Barbara Wood, Meeker, Gene and Debbie Wood, Foster, Susie and Rusty Denney, Meeker, Nancy and Larry Bradley, Meeker; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Christian Church, Meeker.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Nov. 5, at New Hope Cemetery, Meeker.