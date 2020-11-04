The Shawnee News-Star

Clara Evelyn Hudson, born Nov. 18, 1933, to Roy and Myrtle Brown in Shawnee, passed from this earthly home on Nov. 2, 2020.

Evelyn graduated from Bethel High School in 1951.

On July 1, 1960, she married Max Hudson, her husband of 60 years.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Max; son Chris Hudson and wife Dorraine of Oklahoma City; daughter Denise Pierson and husband Brian of Bethel Acres; one granddaughter, Lacey Ogden, and seven grandsons: Shayler Pierson, Connor Pierson Gregory Pierson, Hunter Hudson, Ethan Hudson, and Noah Pierson; and three great-grandchildren: Paisley, Preston, and Pierce Ogden. Evelyn’s surviving sibling is Robert Brown and wife Debby of Aurora, Colorado, and brother-in-law John Price of Shawnee.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, infant twin brothers, and three older sisters: Christine Young, Catherine Skeene, and Dorothy Price.

Evelyn was a former member at Calvary Baptist Church for over 73 years, where she was the church secretary, organist, and an alto in the choir. Evelyn and Max were current members of Temple Baptist Church. She was a very active soloist and organist for Roesch Brothers/Walker Funeral Services for many years. She worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell in Shawnee from 1951 until her marriage in 1960.

Evelyn had many treasured memories from the vacations they went on. Some of her favorites included a trip to Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. She also enjoyed the many bus tours they went on, including trips to Lake Louise, Niagara Falls Canada, Eureka Springs, Redwood Forest, California, and Branson, Missouri.

A graveside service will be under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.

Visitation will be held at Walker’s from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at Blackburn Chapel Cemetery. Family members ask that each attendee wear a mask.