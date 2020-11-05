The Shawnee News-Star

Eva Esguerra Weatherby passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, at the age of 55 years due to cancer.

She was born March 28, 1965, to Antonio and Adelina Esguerra in Laguna, Philippines.

Eva graduated from Mary Immaculate Academy in 1981 and received her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Saint Rita Collage.

Eva is survived by her husband of 29 years Stephen Weatherby, and three children Jesse, Katherine (Garrett), and Patrick; two grandchildren Briggs and Jesse Lane; and four siblings, Wilfred, Teresita, Blesilda, Fe, and Editha.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. at Heritage Church in Shawnee, located at 2100 N. Bryan Ave. Flowers or donations in her honor can be sent to the church.