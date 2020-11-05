The Shawnee News-Star

Randy Dean Childers, 64, of Bethel Acres, passed from this life Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8, and continue through service time.

Service will be 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, at New Hope Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

