The Shawnee News-Star

Vasant Hanratanagorn, 70, of McLoud, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his home.

Vasant was born on Aug. 9, 1950, in Surat Thani, Thailand, to Hun Mengkwung Sae-Hun and Pranee Sae-Lim.

He received an associate’s degree from St. Gregory’s University and bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Oklahoma.

Vasant worked for Lucent Technologies for over 30 years. Vasant left Lucent to become the general manager at the Kickapoo Casino. Later he worked I.T. for the Kickapoo clinic and tribe where he retired.

Vasant was married to Carolyn Sue (Murdock) for 45 years.

Vasant sponsored and coached an all-male native America fast pitch softball team for over 10 years. He was a member of the Kickapoo Tribal Elder’s council and Native American Church. He was an avid casino player. He enjoyed creating computer programs and encouraged his children and family to pursue education. He loved to be around his grandchildren as much as possible.

At a young age, he liked to compete in track and won many trophies. Vasant kept close contact with his old Thai and American classmates. He traveled cross country from Washington D.C to California in a broke down Volkswagon.

Vasant was preceded in death by his Papa, Hun Mengkwung Sae-Hun, his mother, Pranee Sae-Lim, and a son, Oliver Keith Hanratanagorn.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue Hanratanagorn; children, Suwamet Hanratanagorn, Kjon and Tristy Hanratanagorn, Supranee and David Mitchell, and Sutida and Craig Hanratanagorn; siblings, Nuntanee Nilwatcharamanee, Mali Jaiyen, Waroon Hanrattanakorn, Jarupa Ketaew, Don and Rochelle Murdock, and Marquetta Murdock, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a date.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service in Shawnee.