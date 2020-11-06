The Shawnee News-Star

It is with sadness in our hearts that we must announce the passing of Al Turner.

He was born Alfred Lee Turner Jr. on Aug. 17, 1943, to Alfred Lee Turner Sr. and Maxine Turner - both who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife Chris Turner of 20-plus years, his many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Al was a resident of Pottawatomie County for much of his life. He served with distinction for 20 years in the Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam war.

Upon retirement, he went into law enforcement - serving in both the police (rising to Detective Captain) and sheriff departments for over 35 years.

As a member of law enforcement and the community, Al touched the lives of many people.

He is remembered for his humor and positive attitude - as well as the many stories he loved to convey about his adventures.

Al was the archetype of extroverts and loved interaction with other people. He enjoyed the great outdoors (at one time in his early career being a game warden), fishing and hunting. He’d also fostered many cats and dogs over the years.

Al died at home on Oct. 26, 2020. He was 77 years old. His caring soul will be missed by all those who loved him.

His memorial service will be held on Nov. 20 in front of the Pottawatomie County courthouse at 5:30 p.m. In memory t-shirts will be available to purchase at https://www.etsy.com/listing/898634393.

All proceeds will go to the family to help with expenses. If you would like to make a donation an account has been set up at the First United Bank locations under "Chris Turner's Special Account", or your donation can be mailed to Chris Turner at PO Box 824 Tecumseh, OK 74873.