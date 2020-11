The Shawnee News-Star

Pastor Ben R. McKee, 78, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Elba, Alabama.

Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Nov. 9, at Walker Funeral Service.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, at Mars Hill Cemetery under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.