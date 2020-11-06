Jacquelyn (Jackie) Sue Merrill

The Shawnee News-Star

Jacquelyn was born Nov. 2, 1954. She finally went to see "Mama" on Oct. 21, 2020.

Jackie spent most of her childhood in Asher. In 1970 she and Mama moved to Shawnee where they were very active in their church and several other activities. In 1995 Mama went to be with Jesus.

Afterwards, Jackie spent a short time in Konawa before going to McCall's Chapel School in Ada. She was there 17 happy years. In 2019 she went to Seminole to live out the rest of her days. Jackie was almost always happy, friendly, and loving. She made countless friends over the years and never forgot them. All who knew Jackie loved her. We will see her again in heaven as a beautiful, vibrant, intelligent young woman.