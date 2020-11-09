The Shawnee News-Star

Floyd David Kieffer, age 78, went to be with his eternal Father on Nov. 6, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19.

Floyd was born on a farm southeast of Tecumseh on Aug. 21, 1942, to Lester B. and Ruth E. Kieffer, where he learned the value of hard work and having a Christian family.

He graduated from high school with the class of 1960 in Tecumseh and later graduated from Oklahoma City University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business.

Floyd joined the U.S. Army just out of high school and served three years, two of these years in Germany, where he was able to travel extensively. Floyd received an honorable discharge having achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant (Specialist 5).

Following military service, he married his high school sweetheart, Anona Faye Hays, on Sept. 21, 1963. Three children came from this union of 57 years: David Brent, Deena Beth, and Kelli Suzanne.

Soon after marriage, Floyd began working for Southwestern Bell Telephone as a lineman in Norman. He worked his way up in the company, serving in a multitude of management and engineering assignments around Oklahoma and Missouri, including being loaned to American Bell International Incorporated (ABII) operating in the country of Iran. Floyd was accompanied by his wife and three children in this Iran assignment, where they made their home in the Iranian capital city of Tehran.

Following his retirement from Southwestern Bell, Floyd worked as a Consulting Engineer/Project Manager in various locations. He then joined Nortel Networks, Inc. and participated in several fiber optic, microwave, and cellular phone construction projects around the United States. He retired from Nortel Networks, in 2002 and spent several happy years with his wife, who was his best friend, spoiling grandchildren, traveling, and enjoying life.

Floyd was a long time member of Assembly of God Churches. Over the years he taught junior and senior high and adult Sunday School classes, served on church boards, and served as church treasurer in two churches. Also he participated faithfully in church maintenance and building programs.

After retirement, he and Anona traveled to Alaska and Hawaii, completing his visits to all 50 states. Also after retirement, they traveled to Canada, Israel, and several Mediterranean and European countries.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James Kieffer; and one sister, Irene Latham.

Survivors are as follows: beloved wife: Anona, of the home; children: David and Christina Kieffer of Richardson, Texas, Deena Nero of Georgetown, Texas, Kelli and Ryan Wilson of Shawnee; seven grandsons: Samuel and Jason Kieffer, Zackary, Jacob, and Kaden Nero, Chance and Chase Wilson; one granddaughter: Chandler Wilson; sisters and brother-in-law: Colleen Stover, Patsy and Otho Montgomery, Charlotte Harrison all of Tecumseh; brother and sister-in-law: Gary and Beverly Kieffer of Tecumseh; brothers-in-law: Larry Hays and Jack Hays of Tecumseh; sister-in-law: Barbara Morrow of Tecumseh.

Floyd is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.

Service will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Don Jonker, Tecumseh First Assembly of God, officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Tecumseh under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Please join the celebration of Floyd’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.