Billy Gene Knight was born on Oct. 6, 1938, in Sulphur, Oklahoma, to “Bud” Newton Knight and Edna Knight. He passed away on Nov. 7, 2020, at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

He is survived by his kids: son, Danny Waller of Shawnee, daughter, Dee Koehn and husband Patrick of Oklahoma City; grandkids Cassidy and Gage Koehn and Vanessa Dettaro of Clarksville, Arkansas, Mike Beltran, Christi Ruiz, Chalen Beltran of California; daughter Karen Knight of Lindsay, Oklahoma; sisters, Linda Kay and Bill Brush of Pizmo Beach, California, Shawna and Donnie Roberts of California, Connie Wood of Chowchilla, California, brother Tony Knight of Sulphur, Oklahoma, sister-in-law Kitty Kleman, brothers-in-law Bill Smith, Bob Smith and Jerry Smith.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and his wife, Mary Waller.

He attended Murray State College and went on to earn his degree in agronomy from Oklahoma State University. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Cogswell for Operation Hardtack and later joined Air Force Reserves and retired as a master sergeant.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Dale Cemetery, under the direction of Walker Funeral Service. Viewing will begin Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the funeral home.