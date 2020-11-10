The Shawnee News-Star

C. Leroy Jones, 79, of Shawnee, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, at Resthaven Memorial Park, Trinity Chapel in Shawnee, with Chaplain Keith Cole, Physicians Choice Hospice, officiating.

Please join the celebration of Leroy’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

