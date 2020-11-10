The Shawnee News-Star

The memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Cretora “Vickie” Dianne Best Henry, of Tonkawa, will be held privately.

Vickie was born Sept. 1, 1941, to Claude F. Best and Irma Wheeler Best in Enid, Oklahoma, and passed from this life Nov. 4, 2020, in Ponca City.

She was raised and educated in Ponca City. She was a hair stylist for the majority of her life which allowed her to travel to showcase her talent. She loved to go fishing at the Eufaula Dam and go jug lining on the lake. She was very active with the Humane Society and animal rescue. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining and always made sure everyone had plenty to eat. She was very loved and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her son Rick and Dana Pruett, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; daughter-in-law Lisa Cruce; six grandchildren, Adriene Lawrence, Justin Lynn, Zechariah Pruett, Leslie Smith, Camoron Cruce, Jordan Cavanaugh; and 11 great-grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her husband Carroll Henry, her father Claude Best, mother Irma Best, and one son Tom Cruce.

Condolences may be made to the family online at WWW.EnidCremation.com