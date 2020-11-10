The Shawnee News-Star

Patricia Mary Caldwell passed away Nov. 8, 2020.

She was born with a twin brother, Patrick, on Aug. 16, 1924, in New York to Harold and Marjorie Ferguson, then of Havana, Cuba.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert Caldwell, and brothers John and Patrick Ferguson.

She is survived by son Michael Caldwell and his wife LaVada Jo, daughters Joan C Auderer and Laurie and Jimmie Tuggle, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Cemetery in Shawnee on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.