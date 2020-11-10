The Shawnee News-Star

Raymond Earl Laughlin Jr. 89, of Shawnee, died Nov. 7, 2020.

Ray was born Oct. 5,1931, to Raymond Earl and Laura B. (Smith) Laughlin, in Shattuck, Oklahoma. He graduated from Shattuck High School in 1949 and attended Oklahoma Baptist University for three semesters before being drafted. Ray enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving four years in the Korean Conflict. During that time, he was part of the Hydrogen Bomb Testing Program. He was Honorably Discharged in 1954 and settled in the Meeker area, where his parents had moved, and married Jo Ann Hall on Sept. 1, 1956.

Church was a very important part of Ray’s life. He served as a Deacon and Music/Choir Director at First Baptist, McLoud and also at Hazel Dell Baptist Church, where he and Jo Ann were both active in Sunday School and VBS. In 1973, they joined Liberty Baptist Church in Shawnee.

Ray worked at Tinker Air Force Base for 29 years as a computer operator. After retirement he worked at OBU for 14 years. Ray and Jo Ann were very active in the community. He served on the Dale Board of Education for four years, coached Dale Summer League Baseball and Softball and also served as assistant Boy Scout Troop leader. Ray and Jo Ann were also very active in 4-H Clubs, serving as President of the County 4-H Leaders for four years, and also State 4-H Leader for two years.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Laura Laughlin, wife Jo Ann Laughlin; and brother Charles Warren (C.W.) Laughlin.

He is survived by son Mike Laughlin and wife Debbie, of Shawnee; and daughter Karen Laughlin Brown and husband David, of Norman; the three grandchildren, who referred to him as Poppy (as did all of their friends): Cody Laughlin and wife Megan, of Tecumseh; Micha Laughlin Montgomery and husband Hunter, of Del City; and Courtney Brown Myers and husband Kory of Tulsa; three great-grandchildren: Lane and Cooper Laughlin of Tecumseh, and Porter Myers of Tulsa; three brothers: Albert Laughlin and wife Juanita of Shawnee, Doug Laughlin and wife Donita of Harrison, Arkansas and Mark and Becky Laughlin of Las Vegas, New Mexico. Ray is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Services will be held Friday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m., at Sharon Road Baptist Church under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home with graveside services following at Rossville Cemetery in Meeker.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Resthaven Funeral home. The family requests following COVID-19 protocols.