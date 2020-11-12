The Shawnee News-Star

Sunrise: Aug. 18, 1950

Sunset: Nov. 9, 2020

Our sweet beloved LaFern Joyce Lauderdale, of McLoud, Oklahoma, entered into rest on Nov. 9, 2020, at the age of 70. We will forever keep her loving memory close to our hearts but we take great comfort in knowing that in the blink of an eye she was walking through the gates of Heaven into the arms of her soul mate, the love of her life, her husband of 48 years, Jim Lee Lauderdale. She was all so excited to hold her son, Christopher David Lauderdale, in her arms once again as she has missed him every minute of every day for the last 32 years.

LaFern was a firm believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and without a doubt we know she is reunited with her family in Heaven; her mother, Bertha Whitewater, her father, Herbert “Jake” Longman and her dear grandmother Ethel “Little Grandma” Whitewater. Being the baby of her family, LaFern will be welcomed into Heaven by her eagerly awaiting sisters, Carolyn Challis and Marilyn Appleman, also all her big brothers, Wilbur Kishketon, Kenneth Kishteton, and Elvus Kisketon Sr.

Left here to cherish her memory and to continue sharing her loving smiles and warm hugs are her pride and joy, her children; her devoted son, who would do anything on this earth for his momma, Michael and his wife Lisa Lauderdale of Shawnee; her loving daughter who was her best friend and closest confidant, Teresa and her husband Lance Heffley of McLoud, her grandbabies; Chris “CJ” Edwards and partner Cara of McLoud, Darin and wife Siera Heffley of McLoud, Eddie Heffley and partner Anna of McLoud, Sianna and husband Joshua Morgheim of Norman and her baby girls Leah and Kodi Lauderdale. LaFern would also tell you she was blessed with the cutest great-grandchildren; Kayden, Liam, Tate and Addie. She is also survived by a special brother-in-law, Bill Challis, of Moore, Ok, who along with her Sister Carolyn, took care of and raised LaFern after the loss of their mother when she was just a young girl. She will be missed by a number of cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends too numerous to list. She always thought fondly of and loved her Brothers and Sisters in Christ, her church family at Emmaus Indian Baptist Church.

And Jesus said unto him, “Assuredly, I say to you, today you will be with me in paradise.” -Luke 23:43

Services will be under the direction of and held at Walker Funeral Service in Shawnee on Monday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Gray officiating. Graveside service to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Family members ask that each attendee wear a mask, social distance and be mindful of the current pandemic situation. For those that are not able to physically attend, Walker Funeral Service will live stream the service on their Facebook page.