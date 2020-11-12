The Shawnee News-Star

Wanda June (Galligher) Myers passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Mena, Arkansas, while enjoying one of her favorite pastimes—admiring the beauty of God’s paintbrush over the fall foliage.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. at McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church with the Reverend Dr. Rockford Johnson officiating. The family will be receiving visitors at Tribute Memorial Care on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Wanda embraced life passionately with family as the center core. Born in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, on April 4, 1941. She was one of 11 children of Bert and Helen (Moon) Galligher.

Wanda understood the challenges of difficult times, the value of hard work and the importance of staying close to Christ.

After graduating from Pawhuska High School, she attended Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee on a voice scholarship. During her time at OBU, she was invited to work with Dr. Warren Angell, Dean of the College of Fine Arts. Gifted with an exquisite voice, Wanda shared her talent both with sacred events such as church choirs and Falls Church retreats, and entertainment venues, such as the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas.

Wanda’s first marriage blessed her with two children—Tray and Carrie. As a single mom, Wanda earned her real estate license in 1984 and sharpened her sales skills for two years as an agent in Norman. Her loving partnership with her husband Larry was sealed in marriage on Feb. 22, 1985, in the Dallas County Courthouse. Over the next 35 years, Wanda and Larry built a family life filled with love and tradition. Larry and Wanda also co-founded a successful business, Myers and Associates. When Wanda retired, their electrical manufacturers’ representative business had grown to $22,000,000 in sales and expanded to include Arkansas. This success was in part due to the relationships Wanda built within her immediate family, her extended family, and her Myers and Associates circle of friends.

Family was everything to Wanda and she loved to host family events, especially birthdays and holidays. She honed her skills in the art of elegant entertaining. Wanda had a knack for creating a warm, gracious environment that welcomed people into the Myers’ home, particularly at Christmas. Wanda and Larry also enjoyed discovering the unique beauty and cultures from Ireland to Italy, California to Cape Cod, and Savannah to Seattle.

Wanda was also a devout Christian whose passion was helping to raise Christ- followers. She and Larry taught Sunday School for eight years and they never missed an opportunity to pray and share their faith with family members and close friends.

Always impeccably dressed, Wanda’s graciousness, presence, and commitment to family made her a role model to all.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Larry; her son Thomas (Tray) Coffey III and his wife Teresa; daughter Carrie Verrill and her husband Gary; four granddaughters Samantha Verrill Williams and husband Thomas, Kelsey Verrill, Lauren Coffey, and Lily Coffey Foran and husband Koty; great- grandsons Lincoln and Jameson Williams and Henry Foran; two brothers Scott Galligher and wife Beverly and Bobby Galligher; three sisters Linda Heatley, Donna Galligher-Vohnout, and Debbie Watts. She also leaves behind a number of cherished nieces and nephews including Chelsea Blevins and husband Coby, Megan Martin and husband Mac, and Teddy Paul Galligher and wife Sarah. Wanda’s extended family included Liesl Hill, her son Jordan and husband Bruce. She was especially fond of her caregiver Luann Jones. Wanda will also be missed by her faithful Havanese puppy, Scooter.

Special friends and family who have been selected as Pallbearers are: Dewayne Bell, Koty Foran, Teddy Paul Galligher, Jordan Green, Josh Morrison, and Thomas Williams. Honorary Pallbearers are Wanda’s three great-grandsons: Lincoln and Jameson Williams and Henry Foran.

For those who would like to contribute in Wanda’s memory, you are welcome to donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the McFarlin UMC Angel Tree (PO Box 6390, Norman OK 73070). Interment will be at Warren Cemetery, Norman, under the direction of Tribute Memorial Care in Norman. Online condolences may be shared at www.tribute.care (405-292-4787).