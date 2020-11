The Shawnee News-Star

Ileta Faith (Buckmaster) Vinyard, age 65, lifelong resident of Tecumseh, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation services are under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

