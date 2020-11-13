Jo Ann Lamastus, 84, died Nov. 9

The Shawnee News-Star

Jo Ann Lamastus, age 84, of Shawnee died Monday, November 9, 2020.

The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 14, at 3 p.m. at Shawnee United Pentecostal Church located at 1010 East Independence.

Jo Ann was born on March 11, 1936 in Beckville Texas, the daughter of Kernelis Curtis and Jewell Ann Pruitt. In 1954, Jo Ann married Virgil Lamastus. Jo Ann retired from the Veteran’s Affairs Hospital after 33 years of service.

Survivors include her husband Virgil Lamastus of Shawnee, her son Curtis LaMastus and his wife Julie of Bethel, Oklahoma and her daughter Marsha Bejian and her husband Gregory of Troy, New York; her granddaughters Tennille Manion and her husband Josh of Bethel, Oklahoma and Joleen Bejian of Troy, New York; her great granddaughter Natalie Manion also of Bethel, Oklahoma; and a number of nieces and nephews.