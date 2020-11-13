The Shawnee News-Star

Our mom, Mary Jane Hess, left her earthly home to be with her Lord and Savior, husband and many family members and friends on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Walker Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery.

She was born in Bismarck, Arkansas, on Nov. 24, 1932, to Daniel K. and Emma (Collie) Shinn. She attended Bismarck Public School and graduated in 1950. She enrolled at Henderson State University, Arkadelphia, Arkansas, in summer school in 1950. With two years credit, she started her teaching career in the fall of 1951 at a small school, New DeRoche, Arkansas.

She married Bill Hess on Aug. 11, 1951. He passed away on April 23, 2007, after complications from surgery. They had 56 happy years together.

She loved vacation time, traveling, gardening, when able, fishing, reading and watching great-grandchildren play, and being with family.

In 1978 she enrolled at the University of Central Oklahoma and received her master’s degree in 1980.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, five brothers, and two sisters.

She is survived by her children, Terry and Debra Hess of Shawnee and Mike Hess of Shawnee; grandchildren: Paula and Adam Monroe, Glenn Hess, and Emlee and Kevin Lovett; and the apple of her eye, six great-grandchildren: Mika and Aidan Monroe, Caleb and Gabe Hess, and Tynlee and Kazin Lovett; many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved dearly; two sisters: Annette Daniel of Glenwood, Arkansas, and Fern Davis of Bismarck, Arkansas. Also surviving are three sisters-in-law: Bertha Shinn of Melvern, Arkansas, Arceille Shinn of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and Betty, Toombs of Edmond; and special family members: David and Laurel Salsberry and their three children of Florida, Emily and Seyed Atharinaouh and their four children of Oregon, and Chelsea Straka of Oklahoma City.