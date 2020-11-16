The Shawnee News-Star

Jack Wayne Hart, 84, of Shawnee, passed away Nov. 10, 2020.

He was born Oct. 15, 1936, in Oklahoma City to Harry L. Hart and Ruby A. (Dauler) Hart.

He grew up in Oklahoma City. He graduated from South East High School in May 1954. He played football four years and, after high school, enlisted in U.S. Air Force Dec. 27, 1954.

Jack had basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas. After Basic, he was stationed Scott AFB in Belleville, Illinois. Training in communications and equipment repair. On his return home he was sent to Carewell AFB, TX. 7th Operations Squadron (SAC) where he served the rest of his military service, until October 26, 1958. On December 1958 he became employed at Tinker AFB in Ground Radio and Radar, where he worked until medical retirement in 1983.

He was preceded in death by father, mother, Harry L Hart and Ruby Hart, two sisters Delberta Harder and Darlene Davis.

Jack was survived by wife Reta of the home. Sister Harrlene Rubey of Lewisville, Texas; three daughters Retha Smith of Oklahoma City, Karen Hinrichs of Shawnee, Evelyn Hart of Shawnee; grandchildren Lydia- husband Kevin Mitchell of Shawnee, Gwenda- husband John Tillery of Maysville, Oklahoma, David Henry of Midwest City, Stanley Barrowman- Tiffany of Norman, Alicia Simone of Oklahoma City, Stanley Barrowman and wife Tiffany, Aaron Henry, and Shelby Mellinger; great-grandchildren Cameron Simone, Paige Moore, Hayden and Avery Barrowman, Matt and Alex Tillery, and Sapphire Stroughen.