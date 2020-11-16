The Shawnee News-Star

Ronald Lee, Southers, 62, lifelong resident of Shawnee, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020, in Okemah, Oklahoma.

He was born on Sept. 25, 1958, in Eldorado Kansas to Gerald Lee Southers, Sr. and Dorothy Francis (Shook) Southers.

He was raised in Shawnee and attended Shawnee Public Schools. He was resident in the Shawnee area until the last four years when he moved to Okemah to be with family.

Ronald worked for Pratts Grocery Store for 23 years.

He loved racing cars, martial arts and enjoyed a good cup of Joe.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Chris Price of Cromwell, Oklahoma, Jennifer and Jacob Wiederstein of Woodward, Oklahoma; two sons and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Desiree Southers of Okemah, and Daniel Southers and fiancé Baylie Myers of Shawnee, Oklahoma; 15 grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Southers of Rockport, Texas and Gerald Lee Southers Jr. of Shawnee.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, and continue through service time.

Service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Cooper Funeral Home with Brother Larry Townsend of Bethel Acres Church officiating, under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.