James Kenneth Langston, age 92, of Asher, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, and continue to service time.

Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Clint Dawkins of Sharon Baptist Church, Tecumseh, officiating. Burial will follow at Wanette Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

