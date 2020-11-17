The Shawnee News-Star

Vanessa Ann Barnett Westervelt, 44, passed to her heavenly homes Oct. 22, 2020.

Vanessa was born March 24, 2020, to Sonny and Vivian Barnett at De Queen, Ark. As an infant her family moved to Tecumseh, and since then she has been a lifelong resident of Tecumseh.

She graduated from Tecumseh High School Class of 1994.

She later attended ECU in Ada and went on to Heritage College and obtained a degree in business.

Vanessa had a passion for the outdoors; she loved the wind in her face and blowing her hair.

She loved fishing, hunting, and growing flowers.

She loved her miniature donkeys and two corgis, Boondock and Athena.

Vanessa enjoyed painting and traveling. She enjoyed visiting Southeastern Oklahoma, where her family was from, and attending the Big Foot Festivals. She loved all the myth and tales about Big Foot and even thought she saw him.

Vanessa always had a smile on her face, adoring laugh and big hug.

She had a caring heart and was always there if you needed her.

Vanessa was preceded in death by her father Sonny Barnett; grandfathers David Lawrence, CL Connie Barnett, and Earl Page; grandmother Bobbie Kidwell.

She is survived by her high school sweet heart, Theo Mckinney of the home; her two adoring sons Connilee Westervelt, and Caleb Chyz; her mother: Vivian and Gene Wood; sisters: Leeann Watson and Breanna Barnett; step sister: Michaela Hansen; step brother: Ryon Wood; grandmothers: Vivian Corine Page, Nancy Sherrill and Arlene Wood; her uncles: David Lee Lawrence, Jimmy and Amanda Patten; aunts: Melinda and Jerry Yates, (Miranda), Vickie and Jim Arnold, Connie Brown, Debra Mize; and many cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.

A special thank you to all the staff of Golden Rule Nursing Home, Humanity Hospice and SSM for your compassion and loving care of our Beloved Vanessa.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m., Nov. 21, at Evanglistic Center Church, 18502 HWY 177, Shawnee.

Masks are required due to COVID-19.