The Shawnee News-Star

Mary Yvonne (Hightower) Roth, formerly of Shawnee, passed away Nov. 5, 2020, in Gilbert, Arizona, at the age of 98.

She was born Oct. 6, 1922, to Elmo and Ruth (Besheirs) Hightower in Asher.

Yvonne was a graduate of Shawnee High School with the class of 1941.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Earl, Hugh, and Kenneth Hightower.

She is survived by her husband, Vern, of 68 years, son, Victor, daughter, Darlene, her brother, Jerry Hightower, eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.