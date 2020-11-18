The Shawnee News-Star

Brother Andrew Raple, O.S.B., 90, Monk at St. Gregory Abbey, entered eternal life Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, at St. Gregory’s Abbey Conference Center in Shawnee. Visitors are required to wear face coverings.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, at St. Gregory’s Abbey. In keeping with safety protocols, attendance at the Funeral Mass is limited to family members and members of the clergy only. Burial will follow at St. Gregory’s Abbey Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Please join the celebration of Brother Andrew Raple’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

