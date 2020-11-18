The Shawnee News-Star

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Denise Anne Whitt (Titus). She passed away at her home on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, after a 15+ year battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She was 61 years old, born on July 10, 1959, to Donald Dean Titus and Shirley Cooley.

It would be wrong to say that because she is no longer here, that she lost her battle with cancer. She NEVER stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined to spend time with friends and family. When most would have quit after the first, second, or even third round of treatment, Denise stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like.

Denise is reunited in heaven with her daddy and grandma.

She is survived by her two granddaughters: NovaLee Cranmore and Cathryn Cranmore, grandson: Benjamin Whitt, her children: Jeramiah Whitt, Jessica Cranmore, and Korey Whitt (wife Sara) along with their father James Curtis Whitt, siblings: Deborah Massey, Darrell Titus, and Dwight Titus, her mother Shirley Cooley, and many others who loved her deeply.

A memorial ceremony will be held on Saturday Nov. 28, at 10 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Tecumseh. All are welcome. If you wish to send flowers to the church, please schedule deliveries between 8 to 9:30 a.m. the day of the service. Photos of Denise are welcomed and encouraged. Her ashes will be scattered at a future date.